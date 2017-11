Surf Legend Bethany Hamilton Pregnant Swell-Shreddin' (Don't Worry, She's Good)

Here's surf legend Bethany Hamilton gearin' up for her 3rd trimester -- by carving up the swells in Hawaii like a total badass!!

Bethany famously returned to pro surfing after losing her left arm in a shark attack ... so hanging 10 with a 6-month-old fetus seems pretty tame in comparison.

The kid is due in March -- and Bethany's 2-year-old son, Tobias, is pretty stoked to be a big brother ... as you can see in their adorable announcement video.

Congrats!