Kristin Cavallari Pissed at 'Football S**t' After Jay Cutler's Inury

Kristin Cavallari Pissed at 'Football S**t' ... After Jay Cutler Injury

Kristin Cavallari doesn't seem happy with Jay Cutler's decision to return to the NFL -- and after her husband was knocked out of Sunday's game with a concussion, she cryptically sounded off.

"Sometimes I wish I could just say how I really feel about this football shit ... And give commentary about what I’m realllllly thinking," Kristin posted from the family area of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"How great would that be."

Cutler had retired before the 2017 season -- but signed a 1-year deal with the Miami Dolphins back in August after their starting QB Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending injury.

Earlier this year, Cavallari told TooFab.com her husband was excited to play another year so their kids could see daddy at work.

Clearly, she isn't feeling the same way ...