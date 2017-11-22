UFC's Frankie Edgar I Broke My Face ... And It Frickin' Sucks

UFC's Frankie Edgar: I Broke My Face & It Frickin' Sucks

EXCLUSIVE

UFC star Frankie Edgar says he's still bummed out after breaking a bone in his face ... but not 'cause it actually hurt or anything.

Frankie was lined up to fight featherweight champ Max Holloway at UFC 218 next weekend, but had to pull out a couple weeks ago after his orbital bone was cracked in a sparring sesh.

Edgar says the pain of missing his title shot is WAY worse than the pain from his broken eye bone.

"It's not bad -- the timing's what makes it worse. As far as timing, what's on the line, it's one of the worst I've dealt with," he told TMZ Sports.

Frankie guarantees he'll get the gold when he's back to being healthy ... and in the meantime, he's keeping busy with charitable events -- like a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway put on by Eat Clean Bro in New Jersey.

Props to Edgar -- and HAPPY THANKSGIVING, EVERYONE!!!