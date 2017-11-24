Future Showered with $500k Worth of Birthday Bling

Future I Get By With a Lotta Birthday Ice from My Friends

Some friends buy a beer for a friend's birthday, but Future's peeps drop around half a million bucks to get him dripping in diamonds.

The rapper was in Miami and hit up The Forge last weekend for a 34th bday celebration. We're told The Weeknd hooked him up with an icy "Low Life" pendant ... his manager, Ebonie Ward, gave him diamond-crusted dog tags -- and Young Scooter got him a BMFBG piece.

We're told all of the bling was commissioned by Avianne Jewelry in NYC. Elliot Avianne even threw in an awesome Pluto pendant. Bonus! Add in the 2 rings he scored from family members ... and Future's total haul was worth about $500k!!!

Mask off, jewelry on!