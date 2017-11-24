Oscar Pistorius Slammed by Appeals Court that More than Doubled His Murder Sentence

Oscar Pistorius just got the book thrown at him because South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal more than doubled his sentence.
Pistorius had originally been sentenced to 6 years in prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. The Appeals Court just upped the sentence to 15 years ... agreeing with prosecutors that the 6 year sentence was shockingly lenient.
Under South African law, the recommended minimum sentence for murder is 15 years.
The court gave Pistorius credit for the year-and-a-half already served, so he must now spend 13 years and months behind bars.