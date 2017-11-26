Naya Rivera Arrested for Beating Husband ... He Has It On Video

Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery

Breaking News

Naya Rivera is facing a domestic battery charge after allegedly attacking her husband, Ryan Dorsey, in West Virginia.

Rivera was arrested Saturday night in Chesapeake, WV after Dorsey called cops to report her for hitting him. According to Dorsey, Rivera hit him in the head and the face -- his bottom lip, to be exact -- while they were on a walk with their 2-year-old son.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Dept ... Ryan gave the responding deputies a video of the attack, and Naya was taken into custody around 9:30 PM ET.

The "Glee" star appeared before the judge early Sunday morning to be arraigned. She was released on $1,000 bond, and her father-in-law reportedly picked her up from jail.

The couple was in WV to spend Thanksgiving weekend with Ryan's family.