'Once Upon A Time' Star Could Make $300k in First Season

"Once Upon A Time" star Alison Fernandez's paycheck is a fantasy for most twice her age, because at 12 she's already in line to bank more than $300k a season.

According to her minor's contract Alison's making $14k an episode her first season on the show. The show just rebooted with different characters and Alison, who plays Lucy, is part of the new main cast. In fact, she's listed as appearing in all 22 episodes for season 7 -- which means $308k pre-tax for the pre-teen.

The first run of "Once Upon A Time," which starred Ginnifer Goodwin and Jennifer Morrison went 6 seasons. If the reboot remains as popular, Alison could be a millionaire by the time she's 18.