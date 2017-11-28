Kevin Spacey Replaced by Christopher Plummer on Set of 'All the Money in the World'

Christopher Plummer Re-Shooting Spacey's Scenes J. Paul Getty, Take 2

Christopher Plummer is officially J. Paul Getty ... at least in the movies.

Plummer is on set for the re-do of the scenes Kevin Spacey already shot for the movie "All the Money in the World." As you know, producers decided to re-cast the role in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against Spacey.

This is a Herculean challenge for producers, because the flick opens in less than a month. Spacey had a big role in the movie -- he shot for about 10 days.

As for the 87-year-old Plummer ... he's shooting in Tivoli, Italy, so we're guessing he'll carbo-load to keep up his stamina.