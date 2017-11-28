Kevin Spacey Replaced by Christopher Plummer on Set of 'All the Money in the World'

Christopher Plummer is officially J. Paul Getty ... at least in the movies.
Plummer is on set for the re-do of the scenes Kevin Spacey already shot for the movie "All the Money in the World." As you know, producers decided to re-cast the role in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against Spacey.
This is a Herculean challenge for producers, because the flick opens in less than a month. Spacey had a big role in the movie -- he shot for about 10 days.
As for the 87-year-old Plummer ... he's shooting in Tivoli, Italy, so we're guessing he'll carbo-load to keep up his stamina.