Harvey Weinstein Latest Accuser Describes Alleged Sexual Attack

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Holds News Conference Describing Alleged Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein's latest accuser just held a news conference in which she described the alleged sexual attack in a hotel room.

TMZ broke the story ... aspiring actress Kadian Noble claims Weinstein met her in London and said he could launch her career. She says in 2014, they were in Cannes and he asked her to come to his hotel room.

She describes what she says happened in lurid detail ... from groping her breasts to rubbing her vagina and then forcing her to masturbate him.

As we reported, her lawyer, Jeff Herman, has filed a lawsuit on Noble's behalf, claiming Harvey and Bob Weinstein, along with The Weinstein Company, violated the Federal Sex Trafficking Act.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.