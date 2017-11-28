Kanye West Movie Night With Kid Cudi

Kanye West Catches New 'Justice League' Movie With Kid Cudi

Kanye West and Kid Cudi got their fill of caped crusaders, and at the same time fueled rumors they're working on new music together.

The dynamic duo took in "Justice League" Monday in L.A. -- and the looks on their faces indicate they at least liked it more than critics (not saying much, we know). 'Ye and Cudi have been reconnecting recently ... Kanye hopped onstage with him a few weeks ago in Chicago.

There's a rumor out that 'Ye will be producing Cudi's new album, something that hasn't happened since Cudder's 2008 debut. Cudi eventually parted ways with G.O.O.D Music in 2013.

We don't know if this was a break from the studio or just two pals catching up, but all signs point to justice prevailing ... for music fans.