Frances Cobain I'm Single!!! But Divorce Continues

Frances Cobain Officially Single, But Still Hammering Out Divorce

Frances Bean Cobain is finally a single woman in the eyes of the law, even though she's battling her ex in court.

In docs filed Thursday in L.A., the judge declared Frances and Isaiah Silva as officially divorced. There are still a few hang-ups before their divorce is finalized, such as just about everything else.

Spousal support, property division, and attorney's fees still having to be hammered out ... according to the docs obtained by TMZ.

One of the biggest property disputes is over Kurt Cobain﻿'s acoustic guitar. Silva is claiming he has the right to hold on to the 1959 Martin D-18E, and Frances has basically said ... over my dead body.