Matt Lauer Surfaces in Hamptons After 'Today' Show Firing

Matt Lauer is out and about running errands on his second day of unemployment ... and, outwardly at least, didn't seem too despaired over his firing.

Lauer surfaced Thursday for the first time since getting canned from NBC's "Today" show. He was driving around town, near his home in the Hamptons, and made at least one stop to smile and chat with a friend ... before hugging it out.

Worth noting ... Lauer was still wearing his wedding ring. He's been married to Annette Roque since 1998.