Chris Pratt Warns Women He Has 'Imposter' Who's Preying On Them

Chris Pratt Warns Women of C.P. 'Imposter' I'm Gonna Punch Him in the Mouth!!!

Chris Pratt is on the warpath against a dude who is posing as him to score dates.

Chris is ballistic someone is pretending to be him on Facebook, hitting on women and trying to get their phone numbers. He posted a warning, "If I find out who it is I'll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth," adding, "You hear that imposter!?"

He goes on to call the faux Pratt a predator, saying, "Makes me sick."

Apparently this guy is impersonating Chris a lot and has hit up a number of women.

Chris ends with this ... "Stop right now or you will @be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. Praying for you."