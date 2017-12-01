Kaley Cuoco Engaged I Can't Stop Sobbing!!! But Oh Yeah, I'll Marry You

Kaley Cuoco Gets Engaged to Norman Cook

Kaley Cuoco let her longtime bf swing in the wind for several uncomfortable moments when he popped the BIG question.

But yeah ... she eventually said yes.

I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Norman Cook asked the 'Big Bang Theory' star to marry him Thursday night, and recorded the whole tearful event. Not sure he was expecting the full water works, but Kaley was red-faced and sobbing so hard she forgot to give her dude an answer.

This is Kaley's 2nd marriage. Her divorce from Ryan Sweeting was finalized in 2016.

Like the equestrian she is ... Kaley's getting back on that horse!

Congrats!