Kaley Cuoco Gets Engaged to Norman Cook

Kaley Cuoco let her longtime bf swing in the wind for several uncomfortable moments when he popped the BIG question.
But yeah ... she eventually said yes.
Norman Cook asked the 'Big Bang Theory' star to marry him Thursday night, and recorded the whole tearful event. Not sure he was expecting the full water works, but Kaley was red-faced and sobbing so hard she forgot to give her dude an answer.
This is Kaley's 2nd marriage. Her divorce from Ryan Sweeting was finalized in 2016.
Like the equestrian she is ... Kaley's getting back on that horse!
Congrats!