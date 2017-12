Ashley Graham Ridiculously Sexy in Big Apple

Ashley Graham Gets Super Sexy on Streets of New York

Ashley Graham brought the temp up a few degrees in NYC with an insanely sexy shoot for Love Magazine's Advent Calendar.

No need to write about it ... it's all about the video, so check it out.

The calendar was shot by Phil Poynter and features Ashley, along with Doutzen Kroes, Hailey Baldwin, Sara Sampaio, Teyana Taylor, Alexis Ren and Barbara Palvin. That's not all ... Kate Upton, Taylor Hill, Romee Strijd and Stella Maxwell.

Most calendars are outdated, but there are exceptions.