Damon Dash Didn't Slap Harvey Weinstein, But He Definitely Wanted To

Damon Dash's putting an end to the urban myth he bitch-slapped Harvey Weinstein -- he actually did NOT slap him ... but somebody definitely got SMACKED.

We talked to Damon who tells us the physical confrontation went down on the set of "Paid in Full." You'll recall Damon's Roc-A-Fella Films produced it and Weinstein's company distributed the flick.

Here's the thing ... the myth resurfaced when Dipset recently reunited for their "Once Upon a Time" track in which Cam'Ron spits the line, "No disrespecting the ladies, word from my team. That's the reason Dame smacked Harvey Weinstein on the set of Paid in Full, y'all gave him hell about it."

Check it out ... Dash pulls no punches on Harvey, figuratively speaking, of course. And that sparked an epiphany that now has him hating his role in Jay-Z's "Big Pimpin'." Watch.