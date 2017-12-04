Xscape's Tamika Scott Falls During Epic Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage

EXCLUSIVE
Xscape is the group's name but Tamika Scott could barely make it out of the jumpsuit she was wearing onstage over the weekend, instead going down like a pile of bricks.
The foursome was playing the Spectrum Center Saturday in Charlotte when, during the dance break for "Hot Boy" ... Tamika had a wardrobe malfunction of epic proportions.
Scott, Tiny, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott and their dancers start off strong, barely missing a step, until it's time for the top layer to come off.
Looks like a chair got in the way ... and gotta hand it to Tamika, she recovered like a pro. But still worth watching. Repeatedly.