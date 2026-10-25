Sofía Vergara & Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds Get Cozy During Night Out, Hold Hands

Sofía Vergara and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds were seen getting quite cozy during a romantic dinner together in L.A. ... and we have the pics and video.

In the exclusive photos obtained by TMZ ... Sofía and Dan can be seen holding hands throughout their late-night meal last night at Beverly Hills' Cipriani.

Play video content Video: Sofia Vergara BACKGRID

While their chemistry may be undeniable ... the two also enjoyed their outing with a pair of friends, including Anastasia Soare.

We're told Sofía and Dan made a secret exit at one point ... high-tailing it out the back door of the restaurant around 12:30 AM.

Their night out comes after Sofía's ex-husband Joe Manganiello made some bombshell claims about their relationship in his new memoir "Bloodlines."

He claims she criticized his autoimmune disease ... she has since seemingly implied he was narcissistic in a cryptic post.

Sources have also told us Sofía wasn't given an advance copy of his book before it was published.

We reported earlier this month ... Dan has also gone through a public break-up, though one less dramatic ... with the singer and his ex Minka Kelly splitting up pretty recently.