Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds Split

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds are calling it quits after dating for four years ... TMZ has confirmed.

It's unclear what led to the split ... but PEOPLE cites a source close to the former couple who says the breakup "happened recently."

Things seemed good in August, when Minka posted a cute clip of the band's frontman hiding behind her as he applied her skin care, pretending his arms were hers.

Their last public appearance was back in May when they attended this year's Museum of Contemporary Art Gala.

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Minka and Dan first got together in 2022 after meeting through a mutual friend ... and it didn't take them long to make their first public appearance as a couple.