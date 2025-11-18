Minka Kelly's Awkward Reaction to Dan Reynolds Question on 'Today'

Play video content NBC

Minka Kelly kept her cool and kindness front and center when a personal question about her boyfriend surfaced during her appearance on "Today with Jenna & Friends."

The actress stopped by the show Tuesday with guest cohost Olivia Munn to talk about her new romantic comedy "Champagne Problems." While everything began smoothly, Jenna Bush Hager shifted the conversation toward Kelly's real life romance with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, creating a brief but noticeable moment of awkwardness hesitation.

"Speaking about the holidays and love in this romcom, you have a very big love in your life right now," Jenna said as she carefully eased into the question. She followed up by asking Kelly to share more "if you feel comfortable."

Minka leaned back slightly, looking surprised by the sudden switch in subject. Though she appeared a bit unsure at first, she remained composed as Hager referenced the heartfelt birthday message Minka recently posted for Dan.

"It was beautiful," Kelly replied with a small smile, adding, "I'm very lucky. He's a really good guy." Her glance off camera suggested she was choosing her words thoughtfully, but she never shut the question down just handled it with hesitation.

Sensing the moment, Olivia stepped in with a warm story about working with Reynolds on an Imagine Dragons music video. Her praise of the musician helped lighten the mood, and Minka quickly relaxed. "He's the best, they're all the best," Minka said, opening up more about Reynolds and his bandmates.