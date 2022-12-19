Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Pack On PDA During Lunch Date

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds Pack On PDA During Lunch Date ... Lockin' Lips & Holding Hands!!!

12/19/2022 11:57 AM PT
Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds PDA millies cafe photos
Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds are going strong ahead of the holidays ... spending a lot of quality time together mixed with some PDA.

The new couple hit up Millie's Cafe Sunday for a romantic lunch in Los Angeles. Clearly, they couldn't keep their hands off each other ... spotted locking lips and sharing an intimate hug.

After their lunch date, they did some Christmas shopping in Silver Lake, all smiles and holding hands as they strolled around.

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds Enjoy PDA-Filled Outing at Disneyland
You'll recall, the pair recently hit up Disneyland for a very public outing.

Minka Kelly With Her New Boyfriend Dan Reynolds
We aren't totally sure when the two officially became an item, but they were first seen together back in November when they grabbed dinner at a cafe in Silver Lake.

