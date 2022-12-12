Minka Kelly & Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Enjoy PDA-Filled Outing at Disneyland

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds are keeping their love fest going strong as the holidays approach, and what better place to show it off than the House of Mouse.

The newly-minted couple hit Disneyland this weekend for a very public outing, where they were cuddled up pretty much the entire time ... looking pretty smitten with one another.

DR was rocking a hoodie and an extra jacket and Minka had a pretty elaborate coat of her own with a pair of jeans and a baseball cap to top it all off.

It's definitely sweater weather in SoCal lately ... those winter temps are starting to set in -- below 65 degrees -- equivalent to the ice age for the area.

Anyway, Dan and Minka are continuing to embrace the cameras as boyfriend and girlfriend -- and they weren't shy at all about embracing each other either. Dan had his arm wrapped around Minka for much of their day date, and she was leaning into him a lot as well.

The two of them did all the Disney stuff you could imagine ... hitting rides, watching a parade and strolling through shops.

Play video content BACKGRID

At one point while they sat for a meal with some friends in tow, Minka even snuck in a kiss on Dan's cheek. There was a lot of laughing and smiles between both of them -- so, yeah ... they look really happy together.

Unclear exactly how long the romance has been going on, but the first photos of them hanging out surfaced last month. Since then, they've been out and about all over town.