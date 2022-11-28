Minka Kelly Holds Hands with Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Definitely Dating

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are certainly more than friends ... holding hands and enjoying each other's company while out on a walk.

The actress and the Imagine Dragons frontman were spotted out in Los Angeles Sunday, and if it wasn't clear before -- you can definitely tell they're dating.

It was the second time in as many days that the two spent time together, they hit a restaurant in Silver Lake Saturday for a dinner that lasted several hours before Minka drove them both home.

Dan appeared to be stroking her hair as they drove off, but not nearly as much PDA as they demonstrated on Sunday's walk.