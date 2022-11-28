Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Minka Kelly Holds Hands with Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Definitely Dating

Minka Kelly Hand-In Hand With Dan Reynolds ... We're The Real Deal!!!

11/28/2022 8:59 AM PT
Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are certainly more than friends ... holding hands and enjoying each other's company while out on a walk.

The actress and the Imagine Dragons frontman were spotted out in Los Angeles Sunday, and if it wasn't clear before -- you can definitely tell they're dating.

It was the second time in as many days that the two spent time together, they hit a restaurant in Silver Lake Saturday for a dinner that lasted several hours before Minka drove them both home.

Dan appeared to be stroking her hair as they drove off, but not nearly as much PDA as they demonstrated on Sunday's walk.

Dan and his wife of over 10 years, Aja Volkman, split up back in September -- and Minka is recently single after she split from Trevor Noah after about 2 years.

