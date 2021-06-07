Trevor Noah Back Together with Minka Kelly, Out and About in Public

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are back on, it seems ... and they're not trying to hide it either after what appears to be a very short break-up.

The 'Daily Show' host was out and about with his on-again, off-again actress girlfriend all over NYC this past weekend ... taking public strolls, grabbing grub and even going out for a spin on their bikes.

On that middle activity ... we got this evidence -- a pic of them on a double date at Tribeca sushi joint Sushi Azabu. Hard to make out it's Minka, but eyewitnesses at the restaurant said it was her. Plus, we know they were out for a very public walk together in NYC the day before.

Like we mentioned ... Trevor and Minka's reported split was quite brief. Word was that they'd broken things off just a few short weeks ago ... and that each party was going their separate ways, this after less than a year of dating in the middle of the pandemic.

Seems they've got some unfinished business. As for whether this is just them keeping things friendly, or a full reuniting -- their reps aren't saying.