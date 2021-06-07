Trevor Noah Back Together with Minka Kelly, Out and About in Public

Trevor Noah Back together with minka kelly ... That Didn't Last Long!!!

6/7/2021 9:26 AM PT
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are back on, it seems ... and they're not trying to hide it either after what appears to be a very short break-up.

The 'Daily Show' host was out and about with his on-again, off-again actress girlfriend all over NYC this past weekend ... taking public strolls, grabbing grub and even going out for a spin on their bikes.

On that middle activity ... we got this evidence -- a pic of them on a double date at Tribeca sushi joint Sushi Azabu. Hard to make out it's Minka, but eyewitnesses at the restaurant said it was her. Plus, we know they were out for a very public walk together in NYC the day before.

Like we mentioned ... Trevor and Minka's reported split was quite brief. Word was that they'd broken things off just a few short weeks ago ... and that each party was going their separate ways, this after less than a year of dating in the middle of the pandemic.

Seems they've got some unfinished business. As for whether this is just them keeping things friendly, or a full reuniting -- their reps aren't saying.

However, spending back-to-back days together sure feels more like rekindling than a copacetic hang. Just sayin' ...

