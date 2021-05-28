Jennifer Lopez Hangs Out With Marc Anthony Amid Reunion With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is proving once again she's cool with her exes -- grabbing lunch with Marc Anthony in Miami -- but it begs the question, where will things go with Alex Rodriguez?

J Lo and her ex-husband were spotted out at lunch Thursday in Miami, sharing a table outside and talking over a bottle of water. The two have children together and have always maintained a strong friendship, but after her recent reunion with Ben Affleck, A-Rod is the obvious man out.

When Alex and J Lo called off their engagement, the two announced they'd continue to have a working business relationship, and Jennifer seemingly can make things with exes work ... so only time will tell where things go.

As for his part, Alex hasn't said much publicly about Jennifer since the split, but hasn't been so subtle in social media posts, showing empty spots at his dinner table where presumably Jennifer and her kids would sit.

TMZ broke the story ... Bennifer 2.0 were spotted outside a luxurious waterfront estate in Miami Beach after Ben flew into town Sunday and the two later hit the gym together.