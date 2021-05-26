J Lo & Ben Affleck Are Shacking Up in This Luxurious Miami Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have more than enough room to spread out in Miami Beach -- 'cause J Lo's rented digs are tantamount to a 21st-century palace ... and then some.

We tracked down the waterfront property that J Lo's hunkered down in this week -- and let's just say there's A LOT of space.

The place is a 2-story fortress ... laid out over 10,000 square feet ... with 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, 3 garages, a private gym, pool, jacuzzi and spa.

Oh, it's also got its own docking area. Also of note -- there's a guest house on the grounds -- so if JL gets sick of BA's cig sessions, there's always option B when it comes to bedtime. We doubt that's gonna be an issue.

No word on how much J Lo's paying for this or how long she plans to stick around -- but it was sold for a fortune last month to jewelry designer Paul Morelli, who snagged it for around $18 mil. Realtor Julian Johnston had the listing.