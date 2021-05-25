Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hit Gym Together in Miami

Jennifer Lopez is ol' faithful when it comes to working out ... because it's clear it's something she does with her romantic partners.

J Lo and renewed flame Ben Affleck hit the gym together in Miami ... and we've seen this drill before.

Jennifer and A-Rod made it their routine to push weights together during their 4-year relationship. What's interesting ... she's now working up a sweat with Ben in A-Rod's hometown.

As you know by now ... Ben and Jen have rekindled their romance in a big way. He flew down to Miami over the weekend to be with her, and they have pretty much gone public with their relationship. She seemed more equipped for the whole exercise thing than Ben.

As for Bennifer 2.0 ... check this out. Self-help guru Jay Shetty posted this -- "Nothing is as beautiful as seeing someone who has been unlucky in relationships finally being loved effortlessly by the right person." J Lo liked the post, which speaks volumes about her relationship with Ben.