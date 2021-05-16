Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Reportedly Split

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reportedly called it quits -- which, if true, means that mansion he snapped up earlier this year is going to start feeling a whole lot bigger.

The low-key Hollywood couple -- who were first linked back in the summer of 2020 -- are going their separate ways ... this after supposedly being super serious after less than a year of dating. People Mag first broke the news, citing sources close to the pair.

No word yet on what caused the break-up, but it's definitely a left turn from what word on the street was regarding their relationship status just a few short months ago ... which was that they were head over heels and possibly moving in together.

That leads us to Trevor's real estate buy-out in Bel-Air ... where he recently bought a modern-day palace of a home for a whopping $27.5 million. It's a huge home, and frankly -- it's a lot of house for one person. Supposedly, the idea behind getting such a big place was to accommodate both himself and Minka -- and whatever else followed -- but now ... it seems the crib will become a bachelor pad.

No harm, no foul though -- the property is gorgeous, so we don't imagine Trevor has any buyer's remorse over it. If anything, he could always flip it and downsize.

As for the one-time lovebirds ... welp, we hardly knew ya. TN and MK were notoriously private about their relationship -- never once confirming they were actually together, despite being spotted out in public with one another on a few occasions.