Trevor Noah's $27.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion is a Daily Show Palace

Trevor Noah's stepping up his game in a big way with his new digs ... as things with Minka Kelly are apparently kicking up a notch as well.

'The Daily Show' host has upgraded mansions in super swanky Bel-Air, dropping $27.5 million on an 11,000 sq. ft masterpiece of a hillside home ... and he closed the deal late in 2020.

His huge buy seems to be part of a trend for Noah -- he purchased another mansion in Bel-Air in 2019 for $20.5 mil ... but turned around and sold it last summer for $21.7 mil.

Apparently, he's got a thing for showplaces in the area, and his newest one is inspired by Japanese aesthetics and spans 3 stories ... on a sprawling estate overlooking a scenic backyard and infinity pool.

Noah bought the 6-bed, 11-bath home from L.A. architect Mark Rios. Along with a spacious room and an abundance of natural light ... the mansion comes with an office, library, elevator, gym, spa, steam room, game room and a movie theater leading to a rooftop terrace.