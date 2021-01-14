Trevor Noah's $27.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion is a Daily Show Palace
Trevor Noah My Daily Show for Minka ... $27.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion!!!
1/14/2021 2:15 PM PT
Trevor Noah's stepping up his game in a big way with his new digs ... as things with Minka Kelly are apparently kicking up a notch as well.
'The Daily Show' host has upgraded mansions in super swanky Bel-Air, dropping $27.5 million on an 11,000 sq. ft masterpiece of a hillside home ... and he closed the deal late in 2020.
His huge buy seems to be part of a trend for Noah -- he purchased another mansion in Bel-Air in 2019 for $20.5 mil ... but turned around and sold it last summer for $21.7 mil.
Apparently, he's got a thing for showplaces in the area, and his newest one is inspired by Japanese aesthetics and spans 3 stories ... on a sprawling estate overlooking a scenic backyard and infinity pool.
Noah bought the 6-bed, 11-bath home from L.A. architect Mark Rios. Along with a spacious room and an abundance of natural light ... the mansion comes with an office, library, elevator, gym, spa, steam room, game room and a movie theater leading to a rooftop terrace.
It's the perfect spot for a rich young bachelor, but even better for a hot Hollywood couple ... like Minka and him. Word is Trevor's real estate transaction was made with their future in mind ... and she might be moving her stuff in soon.