Naya Rivera's Los Feliz Home Hits Market for $2,695,000

The home where Naya Rivera lived with her son before her tragic death is now for sale.

The late "Glee" star's home in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood is on the market with a $2,695,000 price tag. She bought the home back in 2018 for a little less than that ... $2.6 million.

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home had recently been renovated. Highlights include natural white oak hardwood floors, a kitchen with Italian Carrara marble, a hidden Bosch fridge and an Italian Bertazzoni range. Buono vita, indeed!

The second floor has an outdoor patio, laundry room and huge walk-in closet -- and the lower level has another patio and a sweet lap pool.

Naya had been living at this house with her 5-year-old son, Josey ... who's been with his father, Ryan Dorsey, since her accidental drowning death last summer while swimming in Lake Piru, just north of Los Angeles.

Despite a tragic year ... Josey recently enjoyed the holidays with Ryan and decorated a Christmas tree together. A little over a month later ... Naya's family is ready to move on from the home she owned.