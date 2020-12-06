Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Posts Christmas Photo with Their Son

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, is sending holiday greetings to anyone and everyone this year -- except to 2020 itself ... which claimed Naya's life.

Ryan posted a photo this weekend showing him and the son he shares with Naya, Josey, decorating a Christmas tree. Young Josey is reaching up to place the star on top while his dad hoists him up high with a Santa hat.

His caption ... "#HappyHolidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness✨💫🎅Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020. #f***2020."

It's both cheeky -- because of how hard this year's been on everyone -- but also deeply personal. Ryan and the rest of the Rivera family have been devastated by the death of Naya this summer.

You'll recall ... she took Josey out to Lake Piru in Ventura County, where the two of them boarded a boat and went out on the water. After several hours, a search crew was sent out after the boat never returned -- and they only found Josey, with no sign of Naya.

It was later discovered she drowned -- this after several days of rescue teams and professional divers scouring the lake.

Naya's own family -- including Ryan -- made multiple trips out during the rescue effort ... and it's clearly still weighing on her ex. An especially tough 2020 for Ryan, no doubt.