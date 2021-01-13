Jake Paul Lists Calabasas Mansion For $7 Million

Exclusive

Jake Paul is making good on his promise to move out of Los Angeles to focus on boxing ... he just put his Calabasas crib up for sale.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Jake wants $7 mil for his 3.5-acre estate, which gets you 8 bedrooms and 15,045 square feet.

The mansion is decked out with a three-story entryway and spiral staircase ... plus an office, theater, wet bar and gym.

Of course, there's the obligatory Cali pool and spa with some pretty cool accents ... 2 waterfalls, a grilling area and patios with sweeping views of the canyon.

So, what to do if you want to replicate Aaron Spelling's mega-mansion but only have 15,000 feet of living space? Well, there's enough land to build a second, massive structure. And, there will be plenty of room to park ... the driveway can handle 20 cars.

As we reported ... the YouTube star and undefeated boxer announced last month he was fleeing the distractions of L.A. to focus on becoming a boxing champ. Jake's eying Miami for the move ... it's a good town for boxers.

Jake's former neighbors will be looking forward to a new occupant ... he was pretty famous for pissing off folks with his wild parties and YouTube shoots.

TMZ broke the story ... the property was the scene of an FBI raid last year, when agents in armored trucks stormed in with a search warrant and ended up seizing some weapons. It's unclear what's come of that.

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars Josh and Matt Altman have the listing ... they repped Jake back in 2017 when he bought the property.