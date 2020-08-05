Jake Paul's Home Being Searched by FBI, Warrant Issued

Exclusive

Jake Paul's L.A.-area home the scene of an early morning FBI raid ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Jake's house in Calabasas is currently being searched by the feds -- and that a search warrant has been issued to do so. We don't know why or what the authorities are looking for, but we do know agents are on the ground, taking a look around.

We know Jake draws a lot of attention with his YouTube stunts, which are often documented on camera -- some of which have landed him in hot water, legally before. The raid isn't a prank gone wrong though ... we know it's real this time.

It's unclear if Jake himself is home right now.