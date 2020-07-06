Breonna Taylor Home Targeted by Cops for Gentrification

Breonna Taylor's shooting death stemmed from a city operation to clear her neighborhood undergoing gentrification ... so claims the family in new legal docs.

The Taylor family attorneys filed docs to amend the wrongful death lawsuit against the 3 cops involved in Breonna's death. According to docs, the family claims Breonna's home was raided by police because there was "a political need to clear out a street for a large real estate development project" ... adding Breonna’s death was the result of “a newly formed, rogue police unit violating all levels of policy, protocol and policing standards.”

In docs, the family says that this year alone, over a 3-week span -- and less than a month before Breonna's death -- 8 homes in her neighborhood were demolished in an effort to speed up a multi-million dollar development plan.

The family wants to make one thing clear ... that while there is no doubt gentrification of the West Louisville neighborhood could be a good thing, "the methods employed to do so have been unlawful and unconscionable."

The family says Breonna's death could have been avoided had cops surveilling her home simply ran the tags on Breonna’s and her boyfriend's cars. They say "it would have been clear that neither of these vehicles belonged" to the suspects cops were looking for that night.

But, by focusing on Breonna's home -- some 10 miles away from the redevelopment site -- cops thought they were targeting some of Louisville's violent crime and drug rings. The reality is, according to docs, the occupants "were not anywhere close to Louisville’s versions of Pablo Escobar or Scarface. And they were not violent criminals. They were simply a setback to a large real estate development deal and thus the issue needed to be cleaned up.”

The family points out in the suit, the first 5 no-knock warrants of the ENTIRE YEAR were executed for this project alone -- including the home of Breonna ... a woman with no criminal history and no drugs in her home.

Ben Crump, one of the family's lawyers, tells TMZ ... "Connecting the dots, it's clear that these officers should never have been at Breonna Taylor's home in the first place, and that they invaded the residence with no probable cause." He goes on to say, "The officers who robbed Breonna of her life -- and Tamika Palmer of her daughter -- exhibited outrageous, reckless, willful, wanton and unlawful conduct."

A spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer told the Louisville Courier-Journal the allegations are "outrageous" and "without foundation or supporting facts." The spokeswoman added, "They are insulting to the neighborhood members of the Vision Russell initiative and all the people involved in the years of work being done to revitalize the neighborhoods of west Louisville."