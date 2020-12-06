Ty Pennington Lists Craftsman Venice House for $2.8 Million

Ty Pennington got down and dirty to restore a 1927 Craftsman to its old glory, but he's now ready to part ways with it ... for the right price.

The former "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" star and carpenter/designer spent the last year or so updating this Venice crib to give it some modern appeal. So, as Ty famously used to put it ... "MOVE THAT BUS!!!" Figuratively, of course.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home features a porcelain-tiled porch, bamboo flooring ... and bathrooms with vintage-inspired ceramic tile and an antique cast-iron tub. The sunken family room leads to a newly landscaped and super-private backyard with a koi pond.

Check out the gallery to see the rest of Ty's upgrades ... dude hasn't lost his touch. Patrice Meepos of Compass is his listing agent.