Elvis Presley's Honeymoon House in Palm Springs Hits Market for $2.5M

Wanna live like the King of Rock and Roll? It's possible for whoever snatches up the home where Elvis and Priscilla Presley enjoyed their honeymoon ... but it'll cost a pretty penny.

The so-called Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway in Palm Springs has hit the market again for a cool $2.5 million. The crib's famous because Elvis leased the pad in 1966 for a year for $21,000, which sounds like an incredible deal ... but in '66 that was a handsome sum.

It's the same house where Elvis and Priscilla were supposed to get married on May 1, 1967 ... but the press got wind of the plan so they jettisoned that plan and had a quickie-wedding in Vegas.

The newlyweds certainly kept busy in the house ... exactly 9 months after beginning their honeymoon in Palm Springs, on February 1, 1968, Lisa Marie Presley was born.

The house was really futuristic ... dubbed the "House of Tomorrow."

The home was restored in the '90s ... though it maintains clean mid-century elements like rock walls, a floating fireplace and terrazzo flooring. The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom pad has 5,000 square feet of living space ... not to mention tons of outdoor space that includes a cool pool.

This house was on the market a year ago for $3.2 million ... and the price has dropped roughly a dozen times since it first hit the market with a $9.5 million price tag in 2014. Turns out the house was in escrow several times but none actually closed.

Scott Histed of Bennion Deville Homes holds the listing.

BTW, another fun fact ... it's believed Elvis' '1968 Comeback Special' that aired on NBC was planned during the many months the singer spent there.