Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly Out in NYC, First Pics as a Couple

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly haven't said anything publicly about their romance ... but these pics show they're at the stage where they're comfortable traveling together.

The late-night host and actress seem to confirm the reports they're in a serious relationship ... as they were out in NYC Friday with luggage. Hard to tell if they were returning or going on a trip ... but either way, they were very much together.

Trevor, Minka ... and her dog ... were all heading into his apartment building. Ya know it's a thing when pets get introduced to the other person. Hey, neither of them has kids, so the dog's a big deal.

They've reportedly been spending a lot of time together and things are supposedly "very serious" but neither has said a peep, officially, about their relationship status.

The "Friday Night Lights" star last dated "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams before their January 2018 split. Trevor was previously linked to singer Jordyn Taylor back in 2017 though it's unclear when they called it quits.