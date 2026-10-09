Sofía Vergara Shares Post About Narcissistic Men After Joe Manganiello Trashes Her

Here Are the Telltale Signs of Narcissistic Men!!!

Sofía Vergara might be taking a subtle dig at her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, with her social media activity ... sharing a post about narcissistic men after he trashed her in his new memoir.

Here's the deal ... Sofia's son -- Manolo -- initially shared the post on his social media, which explains the difference between good guys and narcissists.

Among the attributes listed ... good guys apologize, set boundaries, and tell the truth. On the flip side, narcissists gaslight, lie, and "act like Peter Pan."

Sofia reposted the image with a clapping hands emoji on top of it ... and, while she didn't say anything specific, the timing of the post will certainly raise some eyebrows.

As we reported ... Joe is dishing on his marriage to Sofia in his new memoir 'Bloodlines' -- and he's even claiming she ridiculed him while he was fighting a serious autoimmune condition.

Joe even admitted to considering suicide while still married to Sofia ... though their dog gave him a reason to go on, he says.

We've reached out to Joe about Sofia's post ... so far, no word back.