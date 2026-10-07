Joe Manganiello Claims Sofía Vergara Ridiculed Him During Near-Fatal Health Battle

Joe Manganiello is opening up about his near-fatal health battle ... and he says Sofía Vergara was the opposite of supportive when he was going through a rough time.

In his memoir, 'Bloodlines,' Joe claims his ex-wife refused to hug him and even made fun of his puppy while he was fighting a mysterious autoimmune condition.

Joe says their marriage had "become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever" during his health crisis ... according to excerpts obtained by PEOPLE.

He even explains that the dog Sofia allegedly ridiculed him over saved his life when he was considering suicide.

Joe writes ... "I had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came. I went from being the patient to the caretaker."

While Sofia claims she and Joe broke up because he wanted kids and she didn't want to be an "old mom," Joe claims he had actually abandoned the idea of having kids when he was sick.

In his book, he says that they'd been considering egg donors after a few failed rounds of IVF ... but he didn't want to die and leave Sofia with a kid "who wasn't biologically hers."

Joe says his health first started declining not long after their 2015 wedding. He'd been having abdominal pain, ulcers in his digestive tract, fevers, rashes, headaches, and fatigue.

He had an emergency surgery in 2016 and -- over the course of 7 years -- lost 60 pounds, had a ton of colonoscopies, and had part of his intestines removed.

The actor was treated for Crohn's and colitis, but those medications didn't work, and he says he had to use hydrocodone pills, fentanyl patches, and marijuana for the pain.

Joe has since had surgery to reconnect his digestive tract ... and says he's now symptom-free and off his meds.