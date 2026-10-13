Joe Manganiello Says Friend Offered To Abduct Sofía Vergara's Ex-Fiancé Nick Loeb

Joe Manganiello says he almost took a friend up on an offer to abduct and beat the you-know-what out of Sofía Vergara's ex, Nick Loeb ... but he ultimately thought better of it.

The actor shared his disgust for Sofía's former fiancé in his new memoir, "Bloodlines," saying his real hate for Nick kicked off when Nick sued Sofía for custody of their embryos and sent protesters to berate her at the "Magic Mike XXL" premiere.

Joe says the dude's consistent attacks on Sofía drove him a little crazy ... so when a friend in the private security world offered to "have this guy snatched off the street, blindfolded, hog-tied, thrown in the back of a van, and driven deep into the woods where he would first be warned, then beaten within an inch of his life, and left to fend for himself in the woods," he nearly took his pal up on the offer.

Joe said he thought it over ... but decided it wouldn't be a good idea and instead trusted the universe to deal with Nick karmically.

That said, Joe says he told Sofía they couldn't ever be near Nick in public ... claiming he worried he might end up pummeling Nick if he saw him.

Joe's new book is full of revelations like this ... as well as shots at Sofía herself -- who he says ridiculed him while he was dealing with a serious autoimmune disorder.

He's also calling out Hollywood royalty ... claiming Tom Cruise prevented him from getting cast as "Jack Reacher" in the hit Amazon Prime TV series because of Tom's past relationship with Sofía.