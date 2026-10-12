Joe Manganiello Dances Around Sofía Vergara's Son's Implication He's a Narcissist

If He Thinks I'm A Narcissist, He Hasn't Read My Book!!!

Joe Manganiello is sidestepping the narcissist allegations, encouraging people to read his book instead of feeding into social media speculation.

Gayle King was interviewing Joe on "CBS Mornings" when she asked the actor point-blank about Sofía Vergara's son, Manolo, posting to Instagram implying Joe's a narcissist.

What's interesting is Joe doesn't deny being a narcissist ... simply says that's "not what the book is about."

The way Joe tells it ... his memoir, "Bloodlines," isn't about his rocky relationship with Sofía, but instead about the suffering he went through during his mysterious and near-fatal health battle.

Joe claims he tried to represent everyone in the book with "an amount of grace" -- although he did make some pretty harsh allegations about the way his ex-wife allegedly treated him during his illness.

But Joe insists the discussion is a "nuanced" one that he doesn't want to air out on social media ... seemingly firing back at Sofía and Manolo.