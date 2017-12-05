Danny Masterson Ousted from Nexflix show, 'The Ranch,' Actor Denies Rape Claims

Danny Masterson Ousted from Netflix show, 'The Ranch' Actor Denies Rape Claims

Exclusive Details

Actor Danny Masterson has been booted from "The Ranch," Netflix just announced, because of multiple rape allegations, but the actor vehemently denies the claims.

Netflix says his last day of filming was Monday. Four women claim Masterson raped them and the LAPD is currently investigating at least one incident. One woman filed a police report in 2004 saying Masterson raped her when she was unconscious. Three other women -- all Scientologists -- also claim they were raped but that the Church intimidated them out of coming forward.

Masterson tells TMZ, "I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit."

Masterson goes on ... "I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

He goes on to express gratitude to the cast and crew.