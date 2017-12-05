In-N-Out Owner Lynsi Snyder Selling $20 Million Estate

In-N-Out Owner Lynsi Snyder Buy My House ... It's On a Double Double Lot

So this is what a billion burgers will get ya.

In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder is selling her 19,000 square foot mansion in the San Gabriel Valley for nearly $19,799,000.

The house is ridiculous ... 10 bedroom, 18 bathrooms, a batting cage, bowling alley, etc. etc. etc.

35-year-old Lynsi is one of the youngest billionaires in the U.S. ... after inheriting 50% of the company's stock on her 30th birthday after her father passed when she was young. She became President of the food chain in 2012.

Lynsi's been married 4 times and loves drag racing.

You'd think she'd be living closer to Hollywood, but there's burger history in the San Gabriel Valley. The very first In-N-Out was opened in the Valley by her grandparents and still operates today. Also In-N-Out University operates in the Valley.

Her next move is unclear.