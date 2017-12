Marco Rubio I Won't Be Hitting the Beach on 'Floribama'

Senator Marco Rubio knows about the new show 'Floribama,' but he confesses he doesn't have a beach bod worthy of a cameo.

We got the Senator from Florida Monday at Reagan Airport and wanted to know if he takes offense to the show making it appear his state is filled with ne'er-do-wells.

Rubio isn't up on his reality shows ... he says because there are slightly more pressing issues like North Korea's missile program and looming nuclear war.

Eye on the ball.