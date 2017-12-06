TMZ

Blake Griffin Toughs Out Knee Injury ... For Date with Kendall

12/6/2017 12:11 PM PST

Blake Griffin Toughs Out Knee Injury for Date with Kendall Jenner

Sprained MCL be damned ... Blake Griffin fought through his knee pain Tuesday night to hang out with Kendall Jenner -- and he didn't even need crutches!

The L.A. Clippers superstar gimped over to the Improv comedy club -- where he met up with his rumored girlfriend. Blake tried to go incognito, but it's hard when you're a 6'10" black redhead.

Griffin suffered a sprained MCL during a collision with Austin Rivers last week -- and he's expected to miss around 2 months.

Good news ... he was moving around pretty good at the comedy club -- but jumping, sprinting and cutting is a whole other ball game.

