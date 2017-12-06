TIME P.O.Y. Honoree Adama Iwu Thanked Ashley Judd Face-to-Face ... She Inspired Me!!!

TIME Person of the Year Adama Iwu's Inspiring Meeting with Ashley Judd

Adama Iwu -- one of "The Silence Breakers" for TIME's Person of the Year issue -- made the most of the honor during the cover photo shoot and a pretty cool meeting with Ashley Judd.

Adama, an activist who exposes sexual harassment, tells us she didn't think it was a sure thing she and the others speaking out sexual misconduct would land the cover. She says TIME swore them all to secrecy anyway.

She knew the odds of the cover were increasing when she was invited to a photo shoot -- and had a perfectly timed face-to-face with Judd. As Adama put it, Ashley is part of the reason she decided to speak out.

No such moment with Taylor Swift though -- Iwu says she posed separately from the group.