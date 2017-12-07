Kim Davis Gay County Clerk Opponent I'm Not Running Out of Revenge

Kim Davis' Gay County Clerk Opponent Isn't Out for Revenge

EXCLUSIVE

The guy running against Kim Davis -- who once denied him a marriage license because he's gay -- says he's not gunning for her job out of revenge.

We spoke to David Ermold about his campaign for Rowan County Clerk in Kentucky. As we reported ... he actually had to turn in his candidate paperwork to Davis herself. We asked him what it was like coming face-to-face with her, and while he admits it was tense -- it doesn't sound like it was a battle royal.

Surprisingly, Dave doesn't have 1 mean thing to say about Kim, even though she screwed him. Like he says -- no grudges here, just time for a change in ideas ... and he certainly walks that walk.