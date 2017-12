Lindsay Lohan Coming Back to America? Maybe for Tunes, Flicks ... & Fans

Talk about a sight for sore eyes ... it's Lindsay Lohan back in the U.S. of A!

We ran into LiLo leaving an Xmas party Wednesday night in NYC, and asked if she'd ever move back to the States after a LONG hiatus overseas ... where she's been for a while now. She's currently living in Dubai.

She says she'd consider coming home -- but not for the reason you'd expect.

Judging by the people on the street, coming back might be a good move ... because clearly her fans still love her.