Charles Manson Grandson Files Probate Docs Manson's Body Still On Ice

Charles Manson's Grandson Files Probate Docs, Manson's Body Still on Ice

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Manson's grandson has filed legal docs to handle his notorious grandfather's estate and presumably take possession of his body.

Jason Freeman filed the docs asking the court to appoint the guy he's selected to decide how to deal with any assets Manson left behind and how to dispose of his body.

Freeman claims Manson died without a will, and that sets up a legal fight because Michael Channels claims he has a valid will that Manson wrote and appointed him executor. Channels says he developed a friendship with the murderer over the years.

As for Freeman, his dad was Charles Manson Jr., but he understandably changed his name to Charles White. White killed himself in 1993 with a gunshot to the head.

In the meantime, Manson's body still lies in a fridge in the prison.