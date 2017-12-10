Janet Jackson My Kid's Ridiculously Cute

Janet Jackson Hits the Beach with Son Eissa

Janet Jackson makes adorable kids.

Check out 11-month old Eissa Al Mana, chillin' on the beaches of Miami Beach. The 51-year-old mama looks fantastic, and you can sorta tell she knows she's carrying something irresistible for the paparazzi.

The kid wore a shirt with the word "Equality" emblazoned on the front and the obligatory Nike hat to make him look baller.

Janet's in Miami for the latest stop on her "Unbreakable" tour.

Janet has had a rough year, fighting husband Wissam Al Mana over custody.